Court stops EFCC from arraigning Okorocha for alleged N2.9bn fraud

Justice Stephen Pam of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating or arraigning a former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, for alleged fraud.

The commission had on January 31 filed a 17-count charge of fraud against the Imo West senator at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The commission accused Okorocha, a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and five companies of conspiring to steal N2.9billion belonging to the Imo State government.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, the judge ordered the EFCC to wait until the determination of another case in court before taking any other action against the ex-governor.

READ ALSO: Okorocha urges Buhari to call EFCC to order, informs President on 2023 bid

He restrained the anti-graft agency from investigating or carrying out any other action against Okorocha and asked the commission to release his passport and any other travel documents in its possession.

The ex-governor had in an application filed by his counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), asked the court to enforce some orders earlier made in his favour in a previous case with EFCC.

Olanipekun said the orders were predicated on the case brought before the judge when the EFCC quizzed the ex-governor and claimed he mismanaged N5.7 billion belonging to the Imo State government without inviting him for investigation.

He faulted the commission for filing fresh charges against the senator based on the same investigation quashed by the court last year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now