Senate confirms Omotayo as NIPSS chief
The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Prof. Ayo Omotayo as the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos.
Omotayo’s confirmation followed the adoption of a report presented by the Joint Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters and the Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs during the plenary in Abuja.
The committee Vice Chairman, Danjuma La’ah, who presented the report, said the nominee possessed the requisite legal requirements specified under Sections 3(2b) and 5 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies 2004.
He added that the committee did not receive an adverse security report on the nominee.
La’ah said: “Both the Directorate of State Security (DSS) and Police reports submitted to the committee on the life of the nominee until date did not reveal any iota of crime or wrongdoing against him.”
