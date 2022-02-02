Senate confirms INEC National Commissioners, REC

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Muhammadu Buhari forwarded the list of the nominees to the Senate for confirmation on December 17 last year.

The nominees were confirmed following the consideration of a report presented by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Kabiru Gaya, at the plenary.

Six nominees – Sam Olumekun (Ondo), Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta), Prof. Rhoda H. Gumus (Bayelsa), Major Gen. A. B. Alkali (Adamawa), Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia), and Mohammed Haruna (Niger) were confirmed as National Commissioners while Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo) got the lawmakers’ nod as REC.

In his presentation, Gaya said the confirmation of the nominees followed request by President Buhari in compliance with the provision of Section 153(1)(f) of the 1999 Constitution.

READ ALSO: Senate moves to recover N76bn loan from INEC, Army, others

In his remarks, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, congratulated the nominees and charged them to brace up for the task ahead.

He added that the 2023 general elections would be a “baptism of fire” for the nominees.

Lawan said: “The nominees will have a baptism of fire because 2023 is just by the corner.

“The elections are before us as INEC may soon announce the dates of elections.

“We expect nothing less than excellence from the commission.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now