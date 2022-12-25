News
2023: Ex-CAN president, Onaiyekan, cautions politicians on use of violent language
The former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), John Onaiyekan, on Sunday, cautioned politicians against inciting violence ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Onaiyekan, who featured in a Channels Television Programme, Sunday Politics, described as undemocratic politicians who wanted to win next year’s elections at all cost.
The member of National Peace Committee, therefore, urged politicians to turn the country’s fortunes around.
He also charged Nigerians on peace, unity and nation-building.
The cleric said: “For politicians, I will beg them. Enough of lies, enough of insistence that we must win because there are politicians who keep saying we must win this election, whatever it takes, we will win.
READ ALSO: CAN urges politicians to seek God’s direction for 2023 elections
“That kind of language is not democratic; it is the language of those who are going to war. They use belligerent language very often in their campaign. That will not carry Nigeria into any better waters. We want a Nigeria that we can be proud of.
“We cannot continue as we have been going until now. And therefore, we should try our best and beg the Almighty God to make it possible for us to use the opportunity of a new election in 2023 to turn the nation around.
“This is the job of the politicians but it is also our job. We should make sure that all those who may seem to want to create problems, who do not want anything to change, who are thinking of disrupting the elections, we should do our best to restrain their hands and the government should be seen to be proactive in this.”
