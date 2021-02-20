645 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 151,553. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 645 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,831 as of Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 151,553.

However, Nigeria has recorded 128,005 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (282), Ogun (72), FCT (50), Kaduna (33), Osun (24), Imo (23), Abia (21), Borno (18), Oyo (17), and Edo (15).

Others are – Nasarawa (15), Taraba (14), Ekiti (11), Ondo (11), Plateau (11), Kano (10), Rivers (7), Delta (5), Bauchi (3), and Jigawa (3).

