10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, February 21, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

1. Bauchi gov defends open grazing but punished Abuja residents for trespassing – Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Saturday knocked the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, for attempting to defend the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the Southern part of the country. Read more

2. 645 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 151,553. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 645 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. FG dismisses report on Benin Republic’s quest to become Nigeria’s 37th state

The Federal Government on Saturday dismissed reports on Benin Republic’s quest to become Nigeria’s 37th state. Read more

4. I invited soldiers to Orlu to avoid more bloodshed by IPOB —Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, says he invited soldiers to troubled areas in Orlu local government area of the state to avoid more bloodshed, following various skirmishes that had led to the loss of innocent lives in the past few months. Read more

5. South-West governors, monarchs back NEC on forest management

Governors of states in the South-West and monarchs from the region on Saturday declared support for the National Economic Council (NEC) decision on forest management. Read more

6. Bode George dares Lagos govt to explain relationship between Tinubu’s son, Seyi, and LCC

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has called on the Lagos State government to explain the relationship between Seyi Tinubu, son of former Governor of the state and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the company that manages the Lekki tollgate plaza. Read more

7. FG, States, LGAs share N640.3bn for January

The Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils on Thursday shared N640.310 billion as revenue allocations for January. Read more

8. Nigeria’s exit from economic recession has no impact on citizens – Peterside

The founder of Stanbic IBTC, Atedo Peterside, has played down the significance of Nigeria’s exit from economic recession. Read more

9. Iwobi plays sub role as Everton win derby to compound Liverpool’s woes

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi played as a late substitute for Everton in their 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday. Read more

10. Super Falcons top standings after beating Uzbekistan in Turkish women’s Cup

Nigeria women’s senior football team Super Falcons have continued their impressive run at the ongoing Turkish women’s tourney. Read more

