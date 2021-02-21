Nigerian govt adopts initiative to fish out ghost workers from payroll | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Nigerian govt adopts initiative to fish out ghost workers from payroll
The Nigerian government has begun moves to rid its payroll of ghost workers by implementing what is said are control mechanisms to forestall infiltration of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform.
The move initiated by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, followed the implementation of the Human Resource (HR) component of the IPPIS in the Federal Civil Service.
In a circular issued on Saturday by Yemi-Esan titled “New Procedure for enrolment of Federal Civil Service Employees on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) ref HCSF/CMO/IPPIS1/1/502,” the HCSF reminded all federal ministries of the need to obtain waiver for employment from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHCSF).
She also mandated federal ministries to obtain clearance from the Budget Office of the Federation indicating budgetary provisions in the relevant year for the payment of salaries of the officers to be recruited.
The Head of Service detailed procedure that must be followed before new employees can be enrolled on the IPPIS platform. According to her, the process requires that all waivers granted by the OHCSF and appointment letters issued by Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) must be submitted to the OHCSF for confirmation and authentication.
Newly recruited employees, irrespective of their pool offices, must also be documented at the OHCSF before proceeding to their relevant ministries of deployment.
Part of the procedure stated that in the case of officers on salary Grade Level 06 and below, the respective ministries must forward the list of all newly recruited officers to the OHCSF for authentication of waiver after which the OHCSF, upon documentation of all employees, and subsequent deployment, will open the registration portal and notify the ministries to complete the online registration forms, print out the confirmation slips to be signed by the Permanent Secretary and Director, Human Resource Management, and submit same to OHCSF.
The ministries will thereafter forward the list of the new employees to the OHCSF, IPPIS-SW, for verification of document. After verification of each employee, the IPPIS-SW will scan all the relevant documents for uploading onto the IPPIS platform and capture their biometrics before pay-rolling.
In order to clear all pending personnel and pay-rolling issues, a committee, comprising relevant stakeholders, has been constituted to authenticate all waivers and appointment letters of staff of all core ministries issued by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) or ministries for GL 06 officers and below in order to facilitate their enrolment on IPPIS platform.
