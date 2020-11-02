Nigerian govt explains delay in payment of October salaries

The Federal Government on Monday explained the reason for the delay in payment of October salaries for workers in some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Olawunmi Ogunmoshile, that the delay was due to the fact that the 2020 Budget was passed into law before the conclusion of negotiation on the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.

She added that provision made for salaries of some MDAs based on previous salaries had been exhausted, hence the delay in the payment of October salaries of some workers.

Some of the affected workers had on Monday stormed the OHCSF to demand the payment of their salaries.

Yemi-Esan, however, said a committee was already working to address the problem.

The statement read: “The Federal Government has given reasons for the delay in the payment of October, 2020 salary to civil servants, assuring that necessary steps have been taken to resolve the matter.

“The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan in a statement issued on Monday, November 2, 2020 explained that the delay is due to the fact that the 2020 Budget was passed before the conclusion of negotiation on the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.

“She went further to explain that a lump sum was however provided in the 2020 Budget for minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.

“Dr. Yemi-Esan also disclosed that a committee made up of representatives of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Budget Office and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has been set up to determine the shortfalls of Ministries, Extra- Ministerial Departments and Agencies.

“The shortfalls are to be paid from the lump sum already set aside in the budget for the minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.

“The committee is expected to conclude its work by the end of this week so that salaries can be paid.

“While appreciating civil servants for their patience, the Head of Service also informed them that she is in touch with the Director-General, Budget Office, who assured her that salaries will be paid by the end of this week.”

