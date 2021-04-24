Nigerian govt halts salary payment for doctors-in-training | Ripples Nigeria

Despite the recently-ended strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) the National Council on Establishment (NCE) has dropped another bombshell which may trigger another round of agitations.

The NCE, on Friday, announced in a memo that it will henceforth halt the payment of salaries to doctors on housemanship training, but may consider payment of allowances.

Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, signed the memo which was reviewed by Ripples Nigeria.

The memo revealed that this decision was reached at a meeting held in Lagos between November 30 to December 4, 2020, that approved the removal of members of NYSC, interns and housemen from the federal government grade level salary structure.

According to the NCE, the rationale is that the services provided are considered as training to enrolled members in their respective professions.

Consequently, the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission will determine whether they will be paid an allowance instead of salaries.

“The National Council on Establishment (NCE) at its 42nd meeting held from 30th November – 4th December 2020 in Ikeja, Lagos State reviewed the current status on internship programmes/ housemanship/ NYSC Doctors in Service, and approved their removal from the Scheme of Service as posts attracting grade level in the salary structure.

“The Council based its decision on the grounds that the period of these programmes/services form part of the training in their respective professions. interns shall, however, be considered for the payment of allowance to be determined by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission,” it added.

