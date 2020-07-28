AfDB’s independent panel exonerates Adesina of all charges

An independent panel led by one-time Irish president, May Robinson, has cleared the embattled African Development Bank (AfDB) chief, Akinwunmi Adesina of corruption.

The AfDB head became the first Nigerian to hold the presidency of the Abidjan-based lender in 2015 but had his position threatened when a 15-page report earlier in the year alleged that the bank had been embroiled in the muddle of poor governance, favouritism, impunity and personal enrichment under his leadership.

The panel, which also had Hassan Jallow, Gambia’s chief judge and Leonard McCarthy, the World Bank’s integrity vice chairman as its members, vindicated Mr Adesina of all the allegations from whistle-blowers.

“The Panel concurs with the Committee in its findings in respect of all the allegations against the President and finds that they were properly considered and dismissed by the Committee,” the report issued on Monday said.

The former Nigerian Agriculture Minister had said in several times he was innocent of the charges.

Robinson – who led Ireland between 1990 and 1997 before serving as the United States High Commissioner for Human Rights until 2002 – dismissed the 16 whistleblower allegations.

The panel did not investigate the charges themselves because it was not within their mandate.

