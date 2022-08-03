American singer, Demi Lovato returns to use of ‘she/her’

American musician, Demi Lovato has stated that she has reverted to the pronouns, ‘She and Her’.

Lovato used to refer to herself as ‘They and them’.

The music star made this known during an episode of the ‘Spout’ podcast on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Lovato said she has decided on this because she is “such a fluid person.”

“When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman,” the “Cool for the Summer,” singer said.

“I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”

Lovato said choosing to identify by the “they/them” pronouns at one point, for her, was about “feeling human at your core.”

“Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted ‘she/her’ again,” she said.

In May 2021, Lovato revealed she was coming out as non-binary.

