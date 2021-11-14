Anyone that plots downfall of my govt cannot survive -Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has intimated that some cabal within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) schemed unsuccessfully over his downfall.

Wike made this disclosure on Sunday during Thanksgiving at St. Philip’s Anglican Church, Elibrada, Emohua Local Government Area, to mark the appointment of Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi as Chief Judge of Rivers.

He also expressed the divine confidence that anyone determined to pull down his administration would always fail.

According to the Governor, this plot to cause his ruination was a sequel to the series of crises that bedevilled the major opposition party recently.

“Recently, there was some crises in the PDP. Everybody involved, that plotted everything for my downfall, all are out. Everyone, that slept, went to a meeting, planning how to bring me down, not one survived,” he said

Wike also stated that such a scheme was unsuccessfully contrived against the former Chief Judge of the State, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra during his appointment.

In his statement to the current Chief Judge, Wike said, “When your predecessor, Justice Iyayi-Lamikanra was appointed, you have said people came to you to say she’s not from Rivers. Such people are enemies of the State. That is why this country cannot move forward.

“Somebody has put his or her life serving the State all through her career, making sure the State moves forward, and at the time of benefits, you say the person is not from your State. But all the services rendered was for the interest of your State.

“When your predecessor was appointed, people started to conspire, started to plot against my government.

“Your colleagues, some of them started conspiring. I said, well, what will be will be. I know the God that made me governor. Nobody will survive plotting downfall of my government. Nobody will survive it.”

