Babcock University to embark on research for COVID-19 cure

Authorities of Babcock University have confirmed that a team of researchers have been puttogether to find treatment for the raging COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed many lives across the globe.

This was revealed in a statement on Tuesday by Mr Joshua Suleiman; Vice Chancellor of the university who said the research team had submitted research proposals on COVID-19 to relevant government institutions for sponsorship and is waiting for approval before embarking on the next stage of the research.

Suleiman who issued the statement through Mr Joshua Suleiman, Director of Marketing and Communication of the university said; “Babcock University has put together a team of researchers to find a cure to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

“Our faculties in the departments of public health and agriculture, who are currently researching on COVID-19, have submitted research proposals on it to the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science for sponsorship.

“We also do hope that private universities will be eligible for the Federal Government’s funding for research on COVID-19 vaccine so we can benefit from it,” he said.

Tayo said that there were popular insinuations in some quarters that private universities seemed to have zero failure rate while certificates were being awarded to the highest bidders.

He however flayed such insinuations, saying, “I cannot speak for other universities, but I supposed they don’t also “dash” degrees to students.

“The private university system globally has effective and dynamic instructional mechanisms that make learning interesting and inspiring.

“I dare say that the private university system has contributed a lot to the higher education sector in Nigeria and Africa.

“It is the amazingly interesting atmosphere of teaching and learning, and building a community of scholars and scholarship where lecturers and students relate with each other with mutual respect and comradeship,” he added.

This came after the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) said that the use of Hydroxychloroquine as clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients will continue in Nigeria despite the suspension of the drug by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This was made known on Tuesday by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, during an interview with Channels TV where she alluded that she was not aware of the data WHO used in coming up with the suspension of the drug as treatment for COVID-19.

According to Professor Adeyeye, Nigeria will still continue the clinical trial of the drug despite a warning by WHO that more people are dying from the use of hydroxychloroquine to combat COVID-19.

