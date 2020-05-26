Groom-to-be impregnates ex-lover during lockdown, after fiancée postponed wedding

A Groom-to-be has got his ex-lover pregnant during the lockdown, after his bride-to-be’s family indefinitely postponed the wedding event which was initially scheduled for the second week of the lockdown.

In a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, the president, Muhammadu Buhari had imposed a two weeks lockdown in March.

A popular Nigerian police officer, Abayomi Shogulne, recently took to his Twitter handle to reveal what happened between the intending couple (names withheld).

According to him, the family of the Groom-to-be had advised that the wedding should be a small event with ten members of both families in total. However the bride-to-be’s family disagreed and opted for an indefinite postponement of the wedding.

Meanwhile, the groom had requested that his spouse-to-be move in, which did not go down well with her family.

“A wedding slated for Week-2 of #CoronaVirus lockdown. Due to new bylaws, groom’s family suggested a quiet solemnization (10 people) & big party later but bride’s family opted for indefinite postponement. Groom’s request for bride to move in wit him till new date was rejected.

“The waiting groom & Ex connected, she came on a visit,couldn’t return to her base cos of inter-state lockdown. They stayed together all through the stay-at-home orders. Ex is now pregnant, their parents saying no abortion. Bride in waiting now hospitalized for shock Shogunle twitted.

