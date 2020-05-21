WHO considers Madagascar’s COVID-19 cure for clinical observation process

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed it is considering the now controversial Madagascar’s COVID-19 Organics cure for a clinical observation process as soon as possible.

This was made known by the President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina in a tweet on Wednesday after a virtual meeting with the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.

Rajoelina in the post on Twitter said that after the meeting with Ghebreyesus, WHO had congratulated Madagascar for the discovery of its COVID Organics, adding that it had accepted to support the clinical observation process in Africa.

He said, “Successful exchange with Tedros Ghebreyesus who commends Madagascar’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and congratulates us for the discovery of COVID Organics.

“WHO will sign a confidentiality clause on its formulation and will support the clinical observations process in Africa,” Rajoelina wrote.

This came days after the ECOWAS Commission debunked reports that its health institution, West Africa Health Organisation has endorsed the COVID-19 cure developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research, Madagascar.

ECOWAS Commission in a statement in Abuja denied reports that it had ordered medicine developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research, for the treatment of COVID-19.

The regional body said it was aware that several claims of COVID-19 cures had been made in different parts of the world but added that it could only endorse products that have been shown to be effective through scientific study.

