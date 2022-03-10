BAMISE: BRT operator begins review of safety, security procedures

The management of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) has commenced the review of safety and security procedures on its buses.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LBSL, Idowu Oguntona, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He expressed sadness at the death of the 22-year-old fashion designer, Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, who was declared missing after boarding one of the company’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses on February 26.

He said the company would also continue to give authorities the necessary support to ensure prompt conclusion of investigations of suspected killers of the young woman.

Oguntona said: “The management and staff of LBSL acknowledge the emotional trauma of the Oluwabamise Ayanwola’s family at this time and identify with them, being mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters also.

“The news of the disappearance of the late Ayanwola was brought to our attention and we worked assiduously with the Lagos State Police Command and other security agencies to ensure she was found and brought home safely.

“It was therefore extremely distressing for us as an organisation to receive the report of her demise.

READ ALSO: Police dismisses reports on removal of BRT passenger, Bamise’s sensitive parts

“We condemn this inhuman act in its entirety.

“Yesterday, Mr. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his Press Release promised that the Lagos State Government will leave no stone unturned in the investigations and everyone found culpable in the kidnap and death of Oluwabamise Ayanwola will be made to face justice accordingly.

“In line with Mr. Governor’s firm commitment, we will continue to give the family and the appropriate authorities the necessary support that will ensure the prompt conclusion of investigations to bring the perpetrator(s) of this evil act to justice.

“In this very sad period, we want to extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and loved ones of Oluwabamise.

“We share in their grief and pray that God will give them the required fortitude to bear this deep loss.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now