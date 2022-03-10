News
Nigerians stranded for three hours as Ibadan-Lagos train runs out of fuel
One of the trains transporting passengers on the Ibadan-Lagos route stopped abruptly after running out of diesel at an unidentified location on Thursday.
The latest incident came nine months after an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train stopped midway in Dutse, Kaduna, due to mechanical fault.
It stopped twice before finally breaking down.
Train operation in Nigeria has often created unpleasant and life threatening situations from bandit attack to train derailing and crashing for passengers.
One of the train passengers, King Isaiah Obadore, said on Twitter they were informed by the crew members that there was no sufficient diesel to continue their journey inward Lagos State.
He said: “We boarded the train from Ibadan to Lagos. We’re still stuck in the forest with unknown Chinese men. They said the fuel had finished. What a beautiful country, Nigeria.”
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt approves $2.8bn for Ibadan-Lagos, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail projects
He also posted the pictures of the passengers sitting by the rail track on the microblogging platform.
The passengers were grounded for over three hours before diesel was finally brought to them. The train stopped at about 11:00 a.m., while the diesel was pumped into the train around 3:00 p.m.
The train passengers are not the only one affected by crippling fuel scarcity in Nigeria with the commodity now selling for N625 per litre.
The fuel hike was one of the aftermath effects of the ongoing war between Russia and its Southern neighbour, Ukraine.
