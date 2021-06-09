Bauchi gov, Mohammed, dissolves cabinet | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Bauchi gov, Mohammed, dissolves cabinet
The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, on Wednesday, dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.
In a statement released to journalists in the state, the Special Adviser on Media to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado, said Mohammed “approved with immediate effect the dissolution of members of the State Executive Council and other political appointees that include, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and some Special Advisers.”
The statement noted that advisers on Security, National and State Assembly Liaison, Social Investment and Special Adviser Media and Publicity were retained.
“All Commissioners are to handover the affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries, while the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and other affected Special Advisers are to handover to the most senior permanent Secretary in the Government House who is equally directed to take inventory of government property,” the statement read.
Mohammed thanked the affected political appointees for their meritorious services.
By Victor Uzoho
