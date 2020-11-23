CAF President, Ahmad handed five-year ban by FIFA over misconduct

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad has been handed a five-year ban by the world football governing body, FIFA.

The former Malawi football chief has also been fined $200,000, although he has previously denied any wrongdoing and can appeal his sanction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

60-year-old Ahmad, who was also a vice-president at FIFA, was found to have breached codes relating to duty of loyalty, offering and accepting gifts abuse of position as well as misappropriation of funds.

“The investigation into Mr Ahmad’s conduct … from 2017 to 2019 concerned various Caf-related governance issues, including the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in Caf’s dealing with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities,” a Fifa statement read.

The decision by FIFA will be a major setback for Ahmad, who was elected Caf president in 2017 and recently declared his intention to run for second term in office.

CAF elections are to take place in March, 2021, and Ahmad may not have enough time to possibly clear his name at the Court of Arbitration.

