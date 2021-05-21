Buhari appoints new members of NYSC governing board | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the appointment of new members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Governing Board.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development confirmed the appointment of the governing board members in a statement in Abuja.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved appointments into the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps.

“Those appointed are Amb. Fatima Abubakar, Chairman; Oyekunle Oyewunmi, President’s nominee; Mrs. Binta Muaza, President’s nominee; Yusut Nalado, President’s nominee; Major Gen. B.O. Sawyerr, representative of the Chief of Army Staff; Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba, representing the Inspector-General of Police; Sani Aliyu, representing the Committee of Rectors of Polytechnics; and Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, representing Committee of Vice-Chancellors.

“Their appointment is for three years.

“The National Governing Board is the highest policy-making organ of the NYSC.”

