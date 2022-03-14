Buhari approves allocation of houses to 1994 AFCON-winning Super Eagles members

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the allocation of houses to the 22 members of the 1994 African Nations Cup-winning Super Eagles team captained by the late Stephen Keshi.

The President gave the order during the commissioning of 76 Housing Estates in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Buhari, who was represented at the event by the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Tijjani, expressed regrets that 28 years after the Super Eagles exploit in Tunisia, the promise of housing reward to each member of the team has not been fulfilled.

He said: “This occasion provided the opportunity to remember our heroes, the valiant Super Eagles to whom our country made a promise of providing housing for winning the 1994 African Cup of Nations.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I feel proud and privileged to redeem the promise made to these patriotic Nigerians, even if belatedly.

READ ALSO: Buhari's govt working hard to address youth unemployment in Nigeria – Sports minister

“It’s better late than never and I have approved the allocations to redeem the outstanding allocation to 22 members of the Super Eagles in the National Housing Estate located in their system of choice.”

President Buhari ordered that keys and title documents be handed over to the players at the commissioning of the houses in other team members’ states.

The Super Eagles defeated Zambia 2-1 in the final played in Tunis in April 1994 to win the country’s second African title.

