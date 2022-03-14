‘ASUU demands have been met,’ Nigerian govt reacts to varsity lecturers’ extension of strike

The Federal Government claimed on Monday that all the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had been met.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, stated this in his reaction to ASUU’s decision to extend its warning strike by another eight weeks.

Nwajiuba, who addressed journalists at the end of the 2022 Commonwealth Celebration in Abuja, said the federal government had met all of the demands of ASUU, adding that all the “earned allowances and revitalisation funds had been released to the Union.”

He said: “ASUU announced and we met and everything that they have demanded, we have done all of them including the earned allowances and the revitalisation fund; they choose to extend it for two months may be.”

At a media briefing at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the union announced the extension of its warning strike by two months after the expiration of its initial one-month industrial action.

ASUU said the decision was necessitated by the failure of the federal government to implement all the agreements reached by both parties since 2009.

The union also accused the government of working against the deployment of the University Transparency Account System (UTAS), a payment platform designed by the varsity lecturers as an alternative to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) preferred by the government.

