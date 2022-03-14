Police dismisses reports on planned strike by operatives

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday dismisses reports on planned strike by its operatives.

There were reports that police officers in the country would begin a nationwide strike on March 26.

The acting Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement described the report as “a mischievous attempt by unscrupulous individuals to bring the Force to disrepute, misinform the public and heat up the polity.”

He stressed that its operatives committed to securing Nigeria’s spaces and would not consider embarking on strike.

The spokesman also confirmed the move by the Force leadership to implement the salary increase for police operatives approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement read: “It is pertinent to restate that the Nigeria Police Force is a regimented and disciplined organization with laid down rules and guidelines for addressing grievances and in no circumstance is a strike action one of such means.

“The men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are fully aware that a strike action or other deliberate disruption of law enforcement services by any security organization is mutinous and the personnel of the Force would not degenerate at any point to that level of disloyalty and indiscipline, as policing services are paramount and essential in the maintenance of orderliness and peace in the nation.

“The police are committed to discharging their duties to the nation as expected and renew their commitment to ensuring public safety and the protection of lives and property of all and sundry.”

