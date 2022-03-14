Osinbajo charges govt’s agencies to respect Nigerians

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday charged the Federal Government agencies to hold the citizens in high regard.

Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made the call when he received a delegation of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “It is very important that we show respect for our citizens and show that we are concerned about them, that we are not just a regulatory body that feels that its role is just to be a policeman, and all of that.

“I think we must also show that we are responsible for the people that we serve and that we hold them in high esteem.”

He commended WAEC over its immediate response to the issues raised by candidates who have difficulties with the National Identification Number (NIN).

