Buhari reaffirms Nigerian govt’s commitment to anti-graft war, economic diversification

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday his administration was fully committed to the fight against graft and diversification of the country’s economy.

Buhari stated this at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Committee of Heads of State and Government on the African Peer Review Mechanism (APR Forum) and Nigeria in Abuja.

He said: “We remain fully committed to promoting the good governance practice enshrined in the ideals and vision of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development which gave birth to this review mechanism.

“Our administration has continued to vigorously pursue security, economic diversification and anti-corruption as the main thrust of the national change agenda.”

The president said Nigeria had since the first Peer Review in 2008 implemented the national programme of action.

President Buhari added: “The totality of this strategy is premised on the promotion of democracy, respect for the rule of law and human rights, gender equality, and by far the largest investment in social change in Nigeria’s post-independence history.”

He stressed that his administration would continue to participate in the review exercise, adding that Nigeria is ready to join the league of African Union Member States that would undergo the second peer review exercise.

Buhari expressed the hope that Nigeria would continue on the pathway to a peaceful, secure and more democratic nation.

