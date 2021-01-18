Golden Eaglets beaten in WAFU final as Cote d’Ivoire emerge champions

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria were beaten by Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2021 WAFU B Tourney at the Stade Kegue in Lome, Togo on Monday night.

The Fatai Amoo team, who had lost 1-0 to the Baby Elephants at the group stage of the tournament, were again beaten 3-2 by the champions.

Sindou Kone fired Cote d’Ivoire in front from a corner in the 15th minute, and after the break, Abdrumane Konate doubled the lead for the Elephants in the 59th minute.

The Eaglets could have conceded even more goals but for the brilliance of goalkeeper, Destiny Emuwahem, stopping the Ivoirians,who had won their every game in the competition.

Read Also: ‘Put your names in history books’ – Kanu charges Eaglets ahead Cote d’Ivoire final

Nigeria kept pushing to half the deficit, but the Elephants compounded their woes in the 84th minute when substitute Seydou Traore netted the third goal.

But at the stroke of 90 minutes, Ahmed Abdullahi started what could have been an incredible comeback as he scored first from a free kick before netting his second of the night deep into added time.

The Eaglets may have missed the chance to win the title in Togo, but they go home knowing they secured the ticket to the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Morocco later this year.

The West African region will be represented by Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire at the CAF competition.

Join the conversation

Opinions