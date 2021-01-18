‘Put your names in history books’ – Kanu charges Eaglets ahead Cote d’Ivoire final

Former Nigeria international, Nwankwo Kanu has charged the Golden Eaglets to go for victory as they face Cote d’Ivoire in WAFU B final on Monday.

The Eaglets had been beaten 1-0 by the Baby Elephants in their opening game of the campaign and are meeting them again in the final.

The Fatai Amoo team, who did not win any of their group matches, picked up their first win of the tournament in the semifinal clash against Burkina Faso, with a 1-0 win.

The victory helped them qualify for the final, where they are set for revenge against the Elephants, who are yet to lose a game in the tournament.

Kanu, in a video chat with the players, urged them to do everything possible to write their names in the country’s football history book.

“I want to tell the whole team listening to me now, I wish you all the best,” Kanu said.

“This is a dream that all of you have to represent Nigeria and the dream is coming through.

“Go in there and work for each other, the team you will play against you can beat them and by God’s grace you will beat them.

“Believe that you are going to win and let your names be in the history book that in 2021 you people won it.

“Everybody in Nigeria are proud of you people and believe in you.”

The Eaglets will file up against Cote d’Ivoire today (Monday) in Lome, Togo.

