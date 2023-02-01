Sports
Golden Eagles to battle South Africa, others at AFCON
The 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) grouping for Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets includes South Africa, Morocco, and Zambia.
On Wednesday, the draw ceremony was held at the Cercle National de l’Armée in Algiers.
Matches from Group B where the Eaglets fall into, will be held in Constantine’s Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium.
Group A included Senegal, Congo, and Somalia in addition to the hosts Algeria.
The Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers will serve as the location for the group’s games.
In Group C, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, Cameroon, and Mali will compete against one another.
The games in the group will be held at Annaba’s 1956 Stadium.
The tournament will take place from April 29 to May 19.
FULL DRAW
Groupe A (Algier)
Algeria
Senegal
Congo
Somalia
Groupe B (Constantine)
Nigeria
Morocco
South Africa
Zambia
Groupe C (Annaba)
Cameroon
Mali
Burkina Faso
South Sudan
