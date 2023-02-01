Carabao Cup: Man Utd thrash Forest 5-0 to set up Newcastle final

Manchester United secured a 5-0 aggregate victory over Nottingham Forest in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup to set up final with Newcastle United.

The final will be played at Wembley on 26 February.

The Red Devils had won 3-0 against Forest in the first leg of the tie before winning 2-0 in the reverse fixture on Wednesday night.

Substitute Anthony Martial, who scored 10 minutes after coming in, netted from 10 yards out after 73 minutes.

Fred then added a second for United from close range to seal the win and secure a place in Wembley.

Recall that United have not won a trophy since their Europa League success under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

The club have since lost in both the FA Cup final in 2018 and Europa League final in 2021.

