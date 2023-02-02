Sports
Mbappe to miss Champions League tie
Kylian Mbappe will miss Paris Saint-Germain Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against Bayern Munich.
The France forward got injured in their previous game and will not be available for the big game.
Mbappe missed two penalties in Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Montpellier and got injured to worsen it all.
He has been ruled out for three weeks.
The 24-year-old who also missed an open goal during the game against Montpellier before being forced off after 21 minutes.
Paris St-Germain will host German champions, Bayern on Tuesday, 14 February.
Mbappe will also miss his side’s French Cup tie against Marseille on 8 February and a Ligue 1 game against Monaco three days later.
