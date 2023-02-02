Mbappe to miss Champions League tie

Kylian Mbappe will miss Paris Saint-Germain Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against Bayern Munich.

The France forward got injured in their previous game and will not be available for the big game.

Mbappe missed two penalties in Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Montpellier and got injured to worsen it all.

He has been ruled out for three weeks.

Read Also: Last-minute Mbappe penalty rescues PSG as Neymar sent off

The 24-year-old who also missed an open goal during the game against Montpellier before being forced off after 21 minutes.

Paris St-Germain will host German champions, Bayern on Tuesday, 14 February.

Mbappe will also miss his side’s French Cup tie against Marseille on 8 February and a Ligue 1 game against Monaco three days later.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now