Attempted rape charges against Greenwood dropped

Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood has had charges of attempted rape and assault dropped.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January 2022 amid allegations surrounding images and videos that emerged online.

Greenwood was later charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the charges were discontinued after key witnesses withdrew their involvement.

A spokesman said: “We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review.

“In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.

“We have explained our decision to all parties.

“We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”

Ripples Nigeria recalls that within hours of the allegations surfacing online, the forward was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

