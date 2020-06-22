Buhari relishes Nigeria’s Wild Polio Virus-free status, says it’s a promise kept

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed joy over Nigeria’s Polio free status, describing it as a promise kept and one of the obvious dividends of his administration.

In a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari congratulated fellow citizens on the “joyous and historic occasion as Nigeria becomes Wild Polio Virus Free.”

He also appreciated all partners, local and international, for their relentless efforts in ensuring the clean health bill.

The achievement, the president said, reflected the resilient spirit of Nigerians, particularly the capacity of hardworking men and women in the health industry, who drew resources and support from multiple sectors to deal a final blow to the deadly virus.

“This achievement is not only one of the great successes of this generation of Nigerians but also one of the obvious dividends of this administration, which is consistent with our progressive investment in the health of our people since 2015.

“This landmark achievement is also a promise kept to all Nigerians. As you will recall that in August 2015, barely three months after we assumed office, I promised Nigerians that: ‘My government shall provide the necessary resources and commitment required to strengthen the health system, routine immunization and ensure the country is certified Polio free’.’’

The president further noted that in 2016, the country suffered a major setback in the polio eradication efforts with the outbreak of the Wild Polio Virus in Borno State, after about two years without any case, and he promptly directed the immediate release of N9.8 billion to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to contain the outbreak.

Read also: WHO certifies Nigeria Polio free

“Subsequently, we have been meeting all our financial obligations to bilateral and multilateral agreements, and also provided the moral support and leadership required at all levels to motivate the men and women in the frontline of polio eradication. In addition, we sincerely appreciate our donors and development partners who stood by the country during those trying times.

“This achievement of polio free status is a hard-won battle spanning over three decades of hard work and dedication by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), the Federal, States and Local Governments, polio eradication team at all levels, our donors and development partners, both local and international.

“As we recall, the polio eradication structures were used when Nigeria successfully eradicated Ebola Virus Disease within the shortest possible time in 2014. I am glad that these same human, material and technological resources have been deployed to steadily increase Routine Immunization coverage and are being organized to implement the fight against community transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This big battle would not have been won without the support of our donors and development partners including Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Rotary International, United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, USAID, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), European Union, Global Health Canada, German Development Bank (KfW), WHO, UNICEF, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Polio Survivors Group, the media, faith-based and other non-governmental organizations,” Buhari said.

He also appreciated the contributions of traditional and religious leaders who mobilized communities to accept immunization and other government programmes.

Nigeria was recently declared free of the Polio virus by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Join the conversation

Opinions