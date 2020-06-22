Nigerian govt confirms payment of N9bn for health workers’ life insurance

The federal government of Nigeria has confirmed the payment of N9 billion as premium for Group Life Insurance to all health workers in the country.

This was revealed on Sunday by Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a joint briefing with the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige and the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

According to the Minister of Information and Culture, the payment was in addition to the N4,642,485,146.00 released as Special Hazard Allowance for 55,031 health workers in 35 COVID-19 designated hospitals and medical centres.

He said; “The payment of COVID-19 Special Hazard Inducement allowances are based on 4 templates: 50 percent of Consolidated Basic Salary to all workers in COVID-19 designated hospitals and centres; 40 percent of Consolidated Basic Salary to health workers in non-COVID-19 designated centres and hospitals; 10 percent of Consolidated Basic Salary to non-health professionals engaged in those centres; 20 percent of Consolidated Basic Salary special allowance to all health workers directly managing COVID-19 patients in treatment and isolation centres.

“Government has also procured as much personal protective equipment as possible and supplied the same to all state and federal tertiary hospitals; while funds for the same had been provided in the revised 2020 budget. We now have a stockpile (of PPE) for emergency situations,” he stressed.

