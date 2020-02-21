CAN says proposed move to rehabilitate Boko Haram suspects is suspicious

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has decried the move by the federal government of Nigeria led by President Mohammadu Buhari to rehabilitate Boko Haram suspects describing the decision as troubling.

The Christian umbrella body made its position known in a statement issued by its President Samson Ayokunle during a news conference in Abuja on Thursday to mark the second year of Leah Sharibu’s abduction.

Ayokunle who said that more blood is being shed under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, added that it was a shame that despite Nigeria’s military forces, the killings in the country were yet to abate.

“The setting free of so-called ex-Boko Haram terrorists under de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, empowerment of the arrested terrorists by the federal government is rather troubling and suspicious,” he said.

Speaking further, Ayokunle asked; “What is the guarantee that the freed ex-terrorists would not return to Sambisa forest and pick up their arms against innocent Nigerians?” A church service and a march was also held to mark her abduction.

“The development is a shame and there is a cloud of confusion that hangs over the nation and the people that are governing this nation are not doing the right thing.

“We are sure of one thing. We cannot doubt that the government knows what is happening. Looking at the fact that we are a nation, we have the air force, the navy, we have the soldiers, we have the weapons, but what is happening in this nation?

“We call on the federal government again that we are getting to a point of anarchy,” he added.

