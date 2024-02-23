Court adjourns suit seeking to stop FCT CJ from appointing 12 judges to March 4

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, adjourned till March 4, a suit seeking to stop the Chief Judge of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Hussein Baba-Yusuf, from appointing 12 judges.

The judge stated this in an ex-parte motion moved by a lawyer, Azubuike Oko.

The plaintiff had in the ex-parte motion marked: FHC) ABJ/CS/205/2024, sought an order directing the parties in the suit to maintain status quo ante bellum pending the hearing and determination of his motion on notice.

Baba-Yusuf, the National Judicial Council (NJC), and the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) were listed as respondents in the suit.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) were also listed as respondents in the case.

In his ruling, Justice Ekwo directed the plaintiff to put the defendants on notice of the motion ex-parte within two days of the order.

He also ordered Oko to serve the defendants with all processes filed in the suit within two days of the order for the defendants to show cause why the prayers on the motion ought not to be granted on the next adjourned date.

