COVID-19: FCT discharges 30 patients

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced the discharge of no fewer than 30 patients who have recovered from the deadly COVID-19 disease after receiving treatment.

This was made known in a Twitter post on Saturday by the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, who also informed that the total number of discharged patients in the nation’s capital has risen to 245.

“I bring you good news as we successfully treated and discharged an additional 30 COVID-19 patients from our treatment facilities in the FCT.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 245,” he tweeted while urging residents to take responsibility and keep safe by observing all safety protocols outlined by health and government authorities,” the tweet added.

This came days after the FCT Minister; Muhammad Bello released the guidelines for the reopening of places of worship as recommended by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Bello, who gave the guidelines in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, said the resolution was reached at the end of a meeting with religious leaders on Wednesday.

He said the FCT administration recognized the importance of places of worship in society.

