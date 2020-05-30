FCT confirms 29 new covid-19 cases

The Federal Capital Territory Authority, FCTA, has confirmed that it has recorded 29 fresh case of COVID-19 infections in the federal capital, Abuja.

This was revealed in an update on Twitter by the FCTA on Saturday where it informed that the capital city now has a total of 564 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while a total of 162 patients have been discharged.

The FCTA wrote thus on Twitter; “29 new cases in the FCT. Summary of COVID-19 FCT as at May 29th, 2020.

“Total number of confirmed cases: 564. Total number of active cases: 388

“Total discharged: 162. Deaths recorded: 14.”

“Residents are urged to take preventive measures seriously. Stay safe,” it added.

This came days after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Task-team on the Enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions shut down some bars and arrested eight persons who violated the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

According to reports, some of those arrested were said to have impersonated army officers.

