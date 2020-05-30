FCT confirms 29 new covid-19 cases

Latest Politics

May 30, 2020
FCT Minister adamant, says no mosque will be opened for Sallah celebrations
The Federal Capital Territory Authority, FCTA, has confirmed that it has recorded 29 fresh case of COVID-19 infections in the federal capital, Abuja.

This was revealed in an update on Twitter by the FCTA on Saturday where it informed that the capital city now has a total of 564 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while a total of 162 patients have been discharged.

The FCTA wrote thus on Twitter; “29 new cases in the FCT. Summary of COVID-19 FCT as at May 29th, 2020.

“Total number of confirmed cases: 564. Total number of active cases: 388

“Total discharged: 162. Deaths recorded: 14.”

“Residents are urged to take preventive measures seriously. Stay safe,” it added.

This came days after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Task-team on the Enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions shut down some bars and arrested eight persons who violated the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

According to reports, some of those arrested were said to have impersonated army officers.

