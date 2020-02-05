EFCC silent as arrested suspected internet fraudster, appears in live video

In what appears to be a mystery, a suspected internet fraudster, Onwuzuruike Kingsley Ikenna alias Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha, has appeared on Facebook live video, in what appears to be moments after he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had in a statement on Tuesday by its Port Harcourt Zonal Office, said that the suspect was arrested on January 26, 2020, following intelligence report on his fraudulent activities, adding that a major American bank are among his victims.

However, the suspect in a live video on Facebook on same Tuesday at about 8.39pm, was seen at a lounge with friends having drinks and eating.

Onwuzuruike, who appeared to be on a taunting mission, called on his followers to help him share the video if they love him. And in accepting the challenge, the video had been shared thousands of times.

The EFCC is yet to offer any explanation as to how the video came about, or if he was released shortly after its statement was issued, as the suspect spotted the same shirt he wore in the post pushed out by the anti-graft agency in the video.









