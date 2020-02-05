Senate warns MDAs to submit audited accounts, or else….

The Nigerian Senate has warned Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government to present their audited accounts before the end of the year.

The Senate threatened that any of them that failed to do so towards the end of December, or at least the first quarter of next year, would face drastic action during the next appropriation.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan stated this on Tuesday while charging committees of the Senate to properly oversight relevant MDAs of the government.

According to a statement by Ezrel Tabiowo, Special Assistant (Press) to the Senate President, Lawan advised the committees to get an understanding as to why their annual budgets make provision for certain items in dispute.

“I think what is crucial is for us to be up-to-date and prompt with our oversight. All those expenditures that are expected to be done, we should be able to understand how and when they are done.”

Lawan warned Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government that over the years have failed to submit audited reports of their annual expenditure to comply before the end of the first quarter of 2021, or risk facing drastic action by the National Assembly during appropriation.

“The Second aspect is the audited accounts. It is a sad commentary that the agencies of government have not been submitting their audited accounts. This is unacceptable, and I think we need to take drastic action here.

“This is a new dawn. We have passed the budget last year, the operation or implementation of the budget has started, and we expect every MDA to present their audited accounts before the end of the year, especially towards the end of December, or at least the first quarter of next year.

“If any agency refuses or fails, without any cogent reason, we have every reason to take a drastic action when it comes to appropriation, because not to account for what you’re given the previous year is to say that you’re not prepared to take a new budget.

“So, I’m advising the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), especially those that are not up-to-date with their audited accounts to do so, because we could decided as a National Assembly, to take punitive measures against agencies of government that are not up-to-date with their audited accounts,” Lawan added.

The Senate had earlier approved N239 billion for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for the 2020 financial year.

The passage was done amid protest by some senators who kicked against some items in the NCS budget.

The budget was passed following the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff.

“Chairman of the Committee, Senator Francis Alimikhena (APC, Edo North), in his presentation said out of the total expenditure for the year 2020, N98.61 billion representing 41.41 per cent is for personnel cost; N15.95 billion representing 6.70 per cent is for overhead cost; and N123.59 billion representing 51.89 per cent is for capital cost.

“According to the lawmaker, the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has a revenue framework of N1.5 trillion to be remitted to the Federation account; and N178.7 billion to Non-Federation account for the 2020 fiscal year.

“He further disclosed that the NCS in 2020 will undertake the recruitment of three thousand two hundred (3,200) officers and men, as well as implement the Customs Service Salary structure for 15,892 officers and men of the Service,” the statement read.

Some lawmakers where said to have supported the adoption and passage of the committee’s report while some kicked against the seven per cent cost of collection (N112,424,425,326) due to the Nigeria Customs Service from the federation account.

Those against had argued that it was not justified, particularly because the service is a revenue generating agency.

Also, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, while objecting to some items in the 2020 budget for the NCS as contained of the committee’s report, queried the allocation of over N120 million for the purchase of television units.

However, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, in his concluding remarks, commended the Customs Service for beating its revenue target in 2019.

READ ALSO: PDP claims APC responsible for burnt INEC office in Imo, reveals why

He maintained that the seven per cent collection from the Federation account due the agency is an incentive intended to motivate the revenue generating agency to live up to the expectations of its responsibility.

“This Customs Service is a revenue generating agency, last year the report says they performed so well and even collected above the target, this is what we want.

“So, if there’s anything we would be doing is to encourage our revenue generating agencies to perform. We should be giving them incentives even when there’s none actually, so that we are able to get more and more resources.

“I believe that from those of our colleagues who have served in the Customs know there’s improvement in the customs service today,” Lawan said.

Join the conversation

Opinions