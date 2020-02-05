EFCC arrest suspected internet fraudster in Abia

A suspected internet fraudster said to be specialised in business email compromise and identity fraud, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The suspect, Onwuzuruike Kingsley Ikenna, aka Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha, was apprehended at his residence on Uzuakoli Road by the Umunda junction, Umuahia.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the EFCC the suspect was arrested on January 26, 2020, following intelligence report on his fraudulent activities, adding that a major American bank are among his victims.

“Personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, have arrested a suspected Internet fraud kingpin, Onwuzuruike Kingsley Ikenna, aka Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha, in Abia State.

“The suspect was arrested in his residence on the Uzuakoli Road by the Umuada Junction, Umuahia, Abia State, on January 26, 2020, following intelligence on his alleged fraudulent Internet activities.

“Ikenna’s specialities are business email compromise and identity fraud. His victims include a major United States bank”, the anti-graft agency said.

The agency also disclosed that a mansion with swimming pool, a petrol station and nine units of three-bedroom apartments, all in Umuahia, and a palatial bungalow in his village are some of the properties linked with the suspect, while the devices used for the fraudulent activities were also recovered from him.

