Egypt’s app-based startup, BONBELL, closes $350k initial funding. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Egypt’s app-based startup, BONBELL, closes $350k initial funding

An Egyptian app-based startup, BONBELL, has closed a $350,000 initial funding round from a Canadian Angel investor.

Doaa Abdel-Hameed, the chief business officer of the company, confirmed the latest funding in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

Playing in the food tech industry, BONBELL launched its App in early 2022.

The company offers various payment solutions through cash or credit cards.

“We aim to help restaurants in offering an easier food ordering experience to their customers, either through food delivery or reserving a table in the restaurant, as well as take away orders and also the special orders made by customers in their restaurants,” stated Abdel-Hameed.

The company noted that the funding will help create a better user experience for clients.

Tech Trivia: What is the background image on a smartphone home screen image called?

A. Wallpaper

B. Desktop

C. Screensaver

D. Screenshot

Answer: see end of post

2. Egypt’s ecommerce platform, Sharwa, secures US$2m pre-seed funding

Sharwa, an Egyptian ecommerce platform, has announced securing a US$2m pre-seed funding from Nuwa Capital and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund.

Alaa Shalaby, Chief Executive Officer, disclosed the latest development in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

Alaa Shalaby, Hassan Elshourbagi, and Mohamed Hanafy founded Sharwa in 2022 in an attempt to help users fight inflation.

The platform, according to local sources, allows customers to get the best prices for their daily purchases on household essentials like groceries, appliances, and homecare.

“The experience we aim to deliver is similar to going to a hypermarket with family; one person is pushing around the same cart and everyone can throw things in. In our model, you all benefit from the low prices unlocked,” Shalaby said.

Sharwa is operational in Cairo and plans to expand to surrounding areas with new funding.

3. IHC announces partial acquisition of Turkey’s ‘Kalyon Enerji’

International Holding Company, IHC, has announced a 50% acquisition of Turkey’s ‘Kalyon Enerji’ in a deal worth around $490m.

The acquisition was confirmed by Syed Basar Shueb, Chief Executive Officer of IHC, in a press release.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the acquisition includes a photovoltaic power plant project in Ankara, as well as several solar power projects across Turkey.

While confirming the acquisition, Shueb said:

“This constitutes IHC’s second-largest acquisition in the renewable energy sector to date.”

He also noted that the acquisition will accelerate renewable energy in the country.

Trivia Answer: Wallpaper

A wallpaper, or desktop background, is a background image that covers the desktop of a computer or other device.

Most operating systems provide a default wallpaper and allow you to choose your own.

By Kayode Hamsat

