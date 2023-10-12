Egypt’s Roboost to help McDonald to enhance delivery service. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech.

1. Egypt’s Roboost to help McDonald for enhanced delivery service

Roboost, an Egyptian delivery management startup, has joined forces with McDonald’s Egypt to introduce greater automation into the fast-food giant’s last-mile delivery operations.

Mohamed Gessraha, CEO of Roboost, made this known in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Roboost, founded in 2020, provides an AI-powered automated delivery management solution that replicates real-world operations and can adapt to optimize various aspects of the delivery process.

The startup, which secured a six-figure funding round in the previous year, focuses on providing retail, e-commerce, cloud kitchens, and delivery service companies with control over their delivery operations, offering simplicity and real-time data.

By partnering with McDonald’s Egypt, Roboost will enable the fast-food chain to fully automate its delivery procedures and gain better oversight and control throughout the delivery cycle.

Mohamed Gessraha, CEO of Roboost, expressed excitement about the partnership and how it would enable McDonald’s Egypt to maintain its reputation for fast delivery.

He stated that their AI-powered solution would help automate home delivery operations, optimize routes, and deliver consistently superior service to customers.

Essam Reda, Senior Director of People and Operations at McDonald’s Egypt, highlighted their commitment to being pioneers in home delivery.

He emphasized that partnering with Roboost allows them to elevate delivery operations through automation and AI-driven route optimization.

This collaboration is expected to streamline the end-to-end delivery process, leading to faster turnaround times and improved food quality and safety, ultimately delivering an enhanced customer experience.

Trivia: Which of the following image file formats uses HEVC compression?

A. JPEG

B. HEIF

C. PNG

D. TGA

Find answer below

2. South African AI customer service startup, Cue, secures $500k

Cue, a South African startup specializing in AI-driven customer service solutions, has secured $500,000 in funding to further its mission of enhancing customer service through state-of-the-art large language models (LLM).

Established in 2018, Cue empowers businesses to provide customer support through chatbots and live chat on platforms like WhatsApp and various social channels.

Over the past five years, the startup has served more than 300 clients and recently expanded its operations to the United Kingdom (UK).

Cue’s core objective is to deliver fast, seamless, and personalized customer service experiences, thereby significantly reducing wait times and operational costs for businesses.

The newly acquired funding will enable Cue to strengthen its commitment to this mission.

3. South Africa’s Tripplo secures R33.8m investment

Tripplo, a logistics software platform based in Johannesburg, has concluded its seed funding extension round with a notable R33.8 million (approximately $1.8 million) equity investment.

This investment round was led by Futuregrowth Asset Management, representing Old Mutual Life Assurance Company South Africa, and included participation from Galloprovincialis.

These two investors have joined forces with Standard Bank of South Africa, Founders Factory Africa, and Digital Africa Ventures to back Tripplo.

The influx of capital will bolster Tripplo’s ambition to become a leading global logistics platform while pursuing its mission to revolutionize the logistics industry, fostering innovation and efficiency in the transportation of goods.

Speaking on the development, Victor Chaitezvi, the Founder and CEO of Tripplo, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Futuregrowth Asset Management and Galloprovincialis as strategic partners on our journey to reshape the logistics sector.”

Amrish Narrandes, Head of Private Equity/Capital at Futuregrowth Asset Management, emphasized the significance of this investment, stating, “The movement of goods is the lifeblood of the South African economy.

This investment in Tripplo not only underscores the importance of logistics in our nation’s growth but also emphasizes the critical role of innovative management in driving such endeavours.

Trivia Answer: HEIF

Heif stands for “High Efficiency Image File Format.”

HEIF is a versatile image container file format designed for digital photographs and other raster images. It supports multiple image compression codecs, although it primarily uses HEVC to compress images.

The MPEG group introduced the HEIF format in 2015, and it is now commonly used by digital cameras and smartphones to save photos. HEIF is more efficient than the older JPEG format, compressing images to roughly half the file size of a JPEG image at the same image quality.

