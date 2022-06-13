Russia’s McDonald’s reopens with new name amid Ukraine war

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, United States companies shutdown their businesses in Vladimir Putin’s country in protest to the invasion, McDonald’s was one of them. However, the firm has reopened, but in a new name.

On Sunday, the company’s brand changed from McDonald’s to “Vkusno & Tochka,” which means “Tasty and that’s it.”, reflecting the presence of a new owner, Alexander Nikolaevich Govor, and bringing an end to McDonald’s 30 years operation.

Govor had acquired the McDonald’s restaurant chain in Russia following the company’s decision to exit the Russian market, and he retained the 62,000 employees working at the food outlet before the takeover.

The amount of the acquisition wasn’t disclosed, however, Govor took possession of 847 McDonald’s branches in Russia, adding it to the 25 franchise he operated in Siberia. The American company had sold their business to him following criticism that trailed its decision to temporarily close in the country.

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, several western multinational companies have left the former, with Starbucks shutting down about 130 stores, Adidas also suspended sales in its 500 stores in Russian controlled states.

Others are Nestle, ExxonMobil, H&M, Shell, Unilever and IKEA, amongst others.

