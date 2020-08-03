Ex-Gov Uduaghan reacts to report he got NDDC contract

The former governor of Delta State, Mr Emmanuel Uduaghan has reacted to the claim that he was among those that got contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The governor described the claim as false and ridiculous, saying that he had never at any time approached the NDDC for contracts.

The former governor’s denial was contained in a statement released Monday by his media assistant, Mr Monoyo Edon.

The statement read, “The attention of His Excellency, former Gov of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has been drawn to a publication by a newspaper of Monday 3rd August 2020, which stated that the “Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has linked two former governors of Delta State, Messrs James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, to the various contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).”

“In the said publication, it was stated that ‘Uduaghan was linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt at a cost of N429m.’

READ ALSO: Akpabio reportedly links Ibori, Uduaghan, others to NDDC contracts

“We want to state very clearly that the said accusation is false. Dr Uduaghan has never approached the NDDC for any contract whatsoever.

“It is even more ridiculous that the said contract is a road inside Port Harcourt town.

“Dr Uduaghan has drawn the attention of the Hon. Minister of the Niger Delta, Sen Godswill Akpabio to the publication and hopes he makes a correction.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard the mischievous publication.”

The NDDC is being probed over alleged financial recklessness.

Akpabio, had also in a document purportedly sent to the National Assembly, accused Senator James Manager, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as being among those that benefited from NDDC contracts.

The two senators had since denied the claims.

