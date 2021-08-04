Politics
FG approves $11.17bn rail project in Nigeria
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the release of $11.17billion for a rail project in the country.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.
The project, which is expected to be completed in six years, will link Nigeria’s coastal cities by rail.
Mohammed said the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, presented two memos detailing the Federal Government’s commitment to expanding and consolidating on the rail project.
He said: “The first one has to do with the Kano-Jibia rail and the other one has to do with the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail.
“Actually, what was approved today was funding to ensure that work starts immediately on those two rails.
“And then, also, another memo that was approved today was the ratification of the president’s approval for the award of contract for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Standard Gauge.’’
