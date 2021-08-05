Amnesty claims security agents killed over 110 persons within three months in South-East

Amnesty International has bemoaned what it claims were extra-judicial killings of Nigerians in the South-Eastern region of Nigeria.

According to the body, no fewer than 115 persons have been killed in the South-East by security operatives between March and June.

This was contained in a report issued on Wednesday by its Country Director, Osai Ojigho entitled, ‘Nigeria: At least 115 people killed by security forces in four months in country’s Southeast.’

It further noted that relatives of the victims denied the deceased were part of the ‘unknown gunmen’ that were attacking security agents.

In the report, AI revealed that some hospital sources revealed that all the victims deposited by the police had bullet injuries, adding that at least 21 security personnel were also murdered within three months in Imo.

Read also: Amnesty Int’l berates Nigerian govt for barring journalists from courtroom during Kanu’s trial

“The evidence gathered by Amnesty International paints a damning picture of ruthless excessive force by Nigerian security forces in Imo, Anambra and Abia states,” Ojigho noted.

The report further noted, “Nigeria’s government has responded with a heavy hand to killings and violence widely attributed to the armed group calling itself Eastern Security Network, the armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra, a pro-Biafra movement.

“According to government officials, the ESN killed dozens of security operatives and attacked at least ten public buildings, including prisons and police stations, from January to June. In response, security forces comprising military, police, and Department of State Services have killed dozens of gunmen, as well as civilians, where attacks have been committed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions