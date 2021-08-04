News
Nigerian security agents disguise as gunmen in South-East – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday accused the Nigerian security operatives of carrying out the attacks in the South-East.
In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group cautioned those behind the killing of innocent people in Okporo and Umutanze Orlu in Imo State to “stop the ethnic cleansing or brace up for mass resistance by the people.”
IPOB also accused the security agents of burning houses in the South-East and blaming their actions on unknown gunmen.
It challenged the Nigerian Police Force to immediately release the people they arrested and tagged as Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives or charge them to court.
The statement read: “The Nigerian Police should stop parading innocent people and tag them ESN personnel because there is nobody looking or missing in IPOB; parading innocent people and tagging them ESN shows that Nigeria Police and Army have failed and don’t know their job.
“Since Nigeria abandoned their duty and focused on dishing false information to the public, we are out to expose them. Those you paraded to the public are not ESN members. Nigeria must stop ridiculing itself in the world because everyone is watching their activities.
READ ALSO: IPOB issues ultimatum to shut down South-East if Kanu is not released
“If this secret genocide is not halted, both the perpetrators and their sponsors will be dealt with in no distant future.
“It is regrettable that some shameless politicians would connive with the oppressors to kill their own who committed no crime other than demanding their freedom from the Nigeria contraption.
“These Efulefus and evil politicians decided to sponsor Nigeria Army and Police to attack innocent Biafrans in Orlu and other places in Biafra land to implicate IPOB and ESN.
“We are warning politicians and traitors amongst us supporting this evil agenda to call it quit or brace up for the wrath of the people.
“It is ridiculous to think that IPOB which has been operating for many years now will suddenly start killing.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....