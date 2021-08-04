News
SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Sanwo-Olu’s ‘latest’ Tinubu photos & Enekwechi’s ‘wash and wear’ Olympic kit
Viral pictures of Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bola Tinubu in London confirming claims that Tinubu was hale and hearty have sparked reactions on social media.
Reacting to rumours his principal was hospitalised on Wednesday at the State House with correspondents in Alausa, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu who is currently out of the country is alive and without any medical issue.
According to the governor, the purpose of the visit was to dispel obnoxious rumours and ease the minds of those worried about the state-of-health of the APC helmsman.
The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, also quoted Sanwo-Olu as saying that two men discussed “happenings in the APC, national issues and other matters” when they met in London.
In the pictures where one of them is time stamped “03 August/5:35pm”, the governor could be seen engaging the APC leader in a conversation.
Speculations of Tinubu’s demise heightened across social media after he was conspicuously absent from the Lagos Local Council election which held two weeks ago.
He was also not available for the Congresses of the APC which held during the weekend.
There are still speculations the pictures supposedly taken yesterday are old, as many demanded that the APC leader speak for himself.
Here’s what Nigerians are saying:
Read Also SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians mourn Rachel Oniga, react to Okagbare, Oduduru’s bad luck in Tokyo
Chuks Enekwechi
Nigeria’s representative in the Shot Put event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi got tongues wagging on Wednesday after he revealed that he was only given one kit for the games.
Enekwechi, in a now deleted TikTok video of himself washing his kit wrote: “When you made the Olympic Finals but you only have one jersey.”
The US bred athlete on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, had a toss of 21.16 meters to finish seventh in qualifying and advance to the final as one of the best 12 competitors.
The development is the latest in the long list of complaints from athletes representing Nigeria at the Olympic games in Tokyo.
Some athletes had staged a protest at the Games after there were disqualified for failing to undergo some tests prior to the Games.
There have also been complaints of administrators allegedly trying to divert benefits for athletes as well as issues of non-payment of training grants and massive reduction of camp allowances by officials.
See reactions from Nigerians below:
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....