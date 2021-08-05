Politics
HURIWA wants DSS to set up human rights desk
Due to widespread reports regarding the violation of human rights, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to establish a human rights desk to enable members of the public register their complaints when their rights are violated.
This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by its national coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and national media affairs director, Miss. Zainab Yusuf.
According to HURIWA, the DSS should ensure the establishment of a “human rights desk where members of the public can report breaches of their constitutionally guaranteed rights.”
Read also: HURIWA accuses Buhari of pampering terrorists, bandits
It also desired that the unit would “interface with credible civil rights organisations for manpower and capacity training of operatives on global best practices and legal obligations.”
The statement reads, “Once more, we urge the hierarchy of the nation’s DSS to set up a Human Rights desk whereby the members of the public can report cases of breaches of their constitutionally guaranteed Human Rights and for this unit or department to interface with credible civil Rights organizations for the purposes of man-power and capacity training of the operatives on global best practices and their legal obligations to respect the Constitutional rights of the citizens including those in conflict with the law because even section 36 (5) of the Constitution recognizes suspects as being innocent in the eye of the law”.
