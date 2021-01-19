FG to give N5,000 to 24.3m poor Nigerians for 6 months

The Federal Government on Tuesday revealed that about 24.3 million poor Nigerians would get N5,000 each for a period of six months.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, disclosed this in a statement issued by her aide Nneka Anibeze at the inauguration of the Federal Government’s emergency intervention database for the urban poor.

She said the intervention was targeted to help those further impoverished by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Reps move to regulate FG’s social investment programmes

The statement read: “According to records, about 24.3 million poor and vulnerable individuals were identified at the end of 2020 and registered into the National Social Register.

“Each beneficiary will receive N5,000 for a period of six months.”

She explained that the Rapid Response Register was designed to rapidly identify, register and provide support for people who were not previously captured in the social register.

Join the conversation

Opinions